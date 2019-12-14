Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 11:43 IST
Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party. "Happy to share that Indian-PAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet.

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) replied to the tweet, saying the AAP was seen as the toughest opponent during Punjab polls. Kishor's electioneering machine worked behind the scenes for the Congress in Punjab. "After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with Kejriwal and AAP," the I-PAC said in a tweet.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are due early next year. The political advocacy group also helped in electioneering campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was BJP's prime ministerial candidate. The I-PAC had used innovative programmes such as 'chai par charcha' in the campaign. Kishor is now the national vice-president of Bihar's Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the BJP.

The I-PAC has worked on a number of successful campaigns since 2014, including the one that brought the JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power in 2015. The organisation also helped Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy win both state and general elections. The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.

Kishor has been lately in the news over his criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which his party JD(U) supported in Parliament.  PTI UZM CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...

Shirdi missing people case: Bombay HC directs police to check possibility of human trafficking, organ racket

Advocate Sushant Vinayak Dixit on Saturday informed ANI that the Bombay High Court has asked the police to investigate the possibility of human trafficking or organ racket behind the disappearance of the 88 missing people from Maharashtras ...

Leafs extend Oilers' winless streak to four games

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Saturday night. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto, which went 3-1-0 on a four-game trip t...

Golf-International captain Els takes blame for Sunday slide

Heartbroken Internationals captain Ernie Els said he would shoulder the blame for his teams defeat to the United States at the Presidents Cup but defended his Sunday pairings after they crumbled at Royal Melbourne.The Internationals brought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019