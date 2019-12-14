Left Menu
In 6 months, Modi govt has wrecked India's economy: Chidambaram

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the central government and said that it has wrecked India's economy over the last six months.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-12-2019 13:01 IST
P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the central government and said that it has wrecked India's economy over the last six months. "In six months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has wrecked India's economy. Yet ministers are completely clueless. Yesterday Finance Minister said everything's alright, we are on top of the world. The only thing she didn't say was 'achhe din aane wale hain'," Chidambaram said at the Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally.

Also present were, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel too joined the party's rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

"The picture of the country is clear in front of the people. Congress has always struggled for the people," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath told reporters here. When asked about BJP going to Election Commission over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "rape in India" remark, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhaghel said: "They should have gone to EC against Modi when he called Delhi 'rape capital'. Why BJP leaders were silent on incidents of rape in Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh?"

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, said that the attention of people should be on issues that matter to them. "The economy has almost come to standstill. Job losses are at a record high and there is inflation. The government has failed in countermeasures," Pilot said.

Congress party workers from across the country are participating in this rally, which is being organised to highlight several issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems." The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

