If BJP believes in democracy, it should roll back CAA as people are against it: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that if BJP has an ounce of belief left in democracy then it should roll back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as people are against it. "Democracy has been wiped out from the country. If the government has an ounce of belief left in democracy, then it should repeal the CAA seeing the mood of people. Elected governments are against this law. The government should sense the mood of the nation and then rule accordingly," Gehlot told ANI.

He also drew a comparison between a similar rally held by late prime minister Indira Gandhi and said that today's rally was being held to give voice to people's issues. "40 years back a 'Bharat Bachao rally' was conducted under the leadership of Indira Gandhi against the then misrule of Janata Party. Today also we are conducting a rally against the gross economic management of the BJP government. Now they have brought Citizenship (Amendment) Act which is just to distract people's attention from real issues," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)