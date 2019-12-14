Count and tell how many freedom fighters were there from BJP? Asks Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked them to count and tell how many freedom fighters were there from their party. "Today, the biggest challenge is the future of our youth. Today's youth does not want any commission, they want work... Prime Minister Modi does not talk about the youth, farmers, labourers. Have you heard him talking all this? He talks about nationalism," Kamal Nath said at Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally here at the Ramlila Maidan.

"I want to ask BJP, count and tell how many freedom fighters were there in the party? Tell the names... We have to beware people of this politics they are doing to divert people's attention. They will divert attention from unemployment, farmers' issues, and other things," he added. Meanwhile, addressing the rally, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP only knows how to divide. Baghel further attacked the central government and said that they are against farmers. (ANI)

