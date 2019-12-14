Count and tell how many freedom fighters were there from BJP? Asks Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked them to count and tell how many freedom fighters were there from their party.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked them to count and tell how many freedom fighters were there from their party. "Today, the biggest challenge is the future of our youth. Today's youth does not want any commission, they want work... Prime Minister Modi does not talk about the youth, farmers, labourers. Have you heard him talking all this? He talks about nationalism," Kamal Nath said at Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally here at the Ramlila Maidan.
"I want to ask BJP, count and tell how many freedom fighters were there in the party? Tell the names... We have to beware people of this politics they are doing to divert people's attention. They will divert attention from unemployment, farmers' issues, and other things," he added. Meanwhile, addressing the rally, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP only knows how to divide. Baghel further attacked the central government and said that they are against farmers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Kamal Nath
- Madhya Pradesh
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Congress
- Ramlila Maidan
- Chhattisgarh
ALSO READ
Delhi court grants bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, in AgustaWestland money laundering case.
Madhya Pradesh: Onion crop worth Rs 30,000 stolen from farmer's field
Madhya Pradesh Tourism announces festival in Orchha, showcases untapped tourism potential in the state
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Announces Festival in Orchha, Showcases Untapped Tourism Potential in the State
Strict action will be taken against those responsible: CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sarkeguda encounter