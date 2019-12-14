Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:47 IST
Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party. The political advocacy group was part of the successful election campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was BJP's prime ministerial candidate. Kishor is now the national vice-president of Bihar's Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the BJP.

"Happy to share that Indian-PAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" Kejriwal said in a tweet. The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) replied to the tweet, saying the AAP was seen as the toughest opponent during Punjab polls. Kishor's electioneering machine worked behind the scenes for the Congress in Punjab.

"After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with Kejriwal and AAP," the I-PAC said in a tweet. Elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are due early next year. The national capital is set to witness a triangular fight with the AAP, which had won 67 seats in the last assembly elections, seeking to retain power by defeating the BJP and the Congress.

The I-PAC had used innovative programmes such as 'chai par charcha' in the 2014 campaign for Modi. It worked on a number of successful campaigns since 2014, including the one that brought the JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power in 2015. The organisation also helped Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy win both state and general elections. The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.

Kishor has been lately in the news over his criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which his party JD(U) supported in Parliament. Rajya Sabha member and president of the Bihar unit of the JD(U) Vashishth Narayan Singh said once the party made its stand clear, leaders should have refrained from "making public their personal views".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Teacher arrested for molesting girls at school in Chhattisgarh

A 56-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting some students of Class 8 at a government-run school in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday. As many as 15 girl students of the school in Podibhata vil...

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Crawford crushes Kavaliauskas in ninth round to retain WBO title

Los Angeles, Dec 15 AFP Terence Crawford survived some early jitters to retain his WBO welterweight title with a ninth round knockout of former Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden. Crawford, who improved to 36-0 with 27 ...

Love Actually' dance sequence was 'most excruciating', says Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant says the most excruciating moment from his 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually was the dance sequence that he had to perform. The British star featured as David, the UK Prime Minister, in the ensemble comedy. He had one of the mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019