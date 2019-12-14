No complaints of auctioning of top posts for local body polls Coimbatore, Dec 13 (PTI): Debunking reports that top posts for the ensuing rural civic bodies had been auctioned in Coimbatore district, Collector K Rajamani on Saturday said no complaint had been received so far. The two phase polls to rural local bodies in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu are to be held on December 27 and 30 "No such complaint or reports have been received from any area in the district where the elections are to be held," the Collector said in reply to a question.

The State Election Commission had on December 10 directed poll officials to take legal action to halt alleged auctioning of posts in rural civic bodies. It had referred to reports in a section of media alleging auctioning of civic posts and directed District Collectors, who are also the district election officers, to take appropriate legal action to prevent such reported auctioning.

On preparations for the polls,he said 214 of the total of 1,520 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, where more personnel would be deployed and CCTV cameras installed. Extra vigil would be kept at 16 check posts on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Flying squads would be in place to monitor any violation of the model code of conduct as was done in the last Lok Sabha elections, he said. The final electoal roll will be released on December 19, Rajamani said..

