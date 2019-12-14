Left Menu
Development News Edition

No compromise on Savarkar: Shiv Sena's stern message to ally Congress

In a stern message to ally Congress, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it will not compromise with its stand on Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar whom it described as a "God-like figure".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:24 IST
No compromise on Savarkar: Shiv Sena's stern message to ally Congress
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a stern message to ally Congress, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it will not compromise with its stand on Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar whom it described as a "God-like figure". Hours after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Hindu ideologue had also a major contribution in the freedom movement like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

"Veer Savarkar is a Godlike figure not just in Maharashtra but in the entire nation. Savarkar name resembles sacrifice and self-respect. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar also sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country," Raut tweeted. "Every such God-like figure should be respected. There is no compromise on it," he added.

Raut said that Shiv Sena respects former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and wants the Congress to reciprocate. "We respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. You do not insult Savarkar. There should not be any need to tell more to sensible people," he tweeted.

Addressing a rally earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said he would not apologize for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar. "I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for a comment for a speech. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi said.

Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit has said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat Gandhi publicly for 'insulting' his grandfather. "I want Uddhav Thackeray beat Rahul Gandhi openly as he said many times that if anyone insults Savarkar, he will beat him publicly," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake: USGS. (AFP)ZHZH

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake USGS. AFPZHZH...

Cricket-New Zealand to chase record target of 468 in first test

New Zealand needs a record 468 runs in their fourth innings to win the first test after Australia declared at 217 for nine in the opening session on the fourth day.Tireless quicks Tim Southee 5-69 and Neil Wagner 3-59 shared the spoils, as ...

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019