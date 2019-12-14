Left Menu
Development News Edition

"I will repay your trust," UK PM Johnson tells ex-Labour voters on trip to north

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:26 IST
"I will repay your trust," UK PM Johnson tells ex-Labour voters on trip to north
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited former strongholds of his Labour opponents in northern England on Saturday and pledged to repay their trust for helping to deliver a stunning victory for his Conservative Party in Britain's national election. Johnson led the Conservatives on Thursday to their biggest election win since Margaret Thatcher's landslide victory of 1987, trouncing his socialist Labour Party opponent Jeremy Corbyn by winning 365 parliamentary seats and securing an overall majority of 80. Labour won 203 seats.

The election saw the crumbling of Labour's "Red Wall" of formerly safe seats in working-class areas across northern and central England where most people voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the European Union. Johnson, the face of the "Leave" campaign in that referendum, fought the election on the slogan "Get Brexit done".

"I know that people may have been breaking the voting habits of generations to vote for us," Johnson told supporters in Sedgefield, a symbolically important seat as it was once held by former prime minister Tony Blair, Labour's most successful leader. "I want the people of the northeast to know that we in the Conservative Party, and I, will repay your trust."

Brexit was widely seen as the decisive factor in the election, with Johnson's promise to take Britain out of the EU by Jan. 31, 2020, winning over many former Labour voters. "What an incredible thing you have done, you have changed the political landscape, you've changed the Conservative Party for the better and you've changed the future of our country for the better," said Johnson.

"First of all, what are we going to do to repay that trust? We are going to get Brexit done." Johnson, who called the snap election to break years of deadlock in parliament over Brexit, has also promised to spend more money on health, education and the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines, damage reported

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, causing damage to buildings but no tsunami.The magnit...

NHL roundup: Caps rout Lightning after Kucherov hurt

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart to break a third-period tie in the Washington Capitals win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost Nikita Kucherov -- the NHLs MVP and points leader last season - to injury in the m...

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has made films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedian...

U.S. envoy arrives in S.Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denuclearisation talks ahead of a year-end deadline. Bieguns arriv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019