BJP launches campaign to clean Musi river

BJP in Telangana on Saturday launched a campaign to clean the nearby Musi river and demanded that the state government take steps to stop discharge of effluents and clear encroachments State BJP president K Laxman, who kicked off the campaign, said Musi has become highly polluted and vegetables grown using the water had become unfit for human consumption. There were also a lot of encroachments, he said.

Laxman said Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) should be set up to clean the Musi. BJP would agitate for making the river clean, taking up the issue as its social responsibility, Laxman said.

"We will not rest until Musi is cleaned," he said. The Musi river originates from Anantagiri Hills near here and joins Krishna river in Nalgonda district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)