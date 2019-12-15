Left Menu
Not yet decided about filing petition in Supreme Court against CAA: AGP president Bora

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Sunday said that it is yet to be decided whether the party is going to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or not.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:03 IST
AGP president Atul Bora speaking to media in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Sunday said that it is yet to be decided whether the party is going to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or not. When asked by media if his party will file a petition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bora said: "We have not yet decided. We are discussing the issue. Some of our friends will go to Delhi."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

