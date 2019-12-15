Ram Madhav justifies exclusion of Muslims from CAA

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that since the Constitution grants special benefits to minorities in India, there should be no problem in giving same rights to minorities in neighbouring countries. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said that majority and minority are integral to the Indian Constitution.

"Majority-minority is integral to our constitution. Article 25 onwards accord several rights to minorities. Hindu majority don't get those benefits," he said. "But when we propose to give minorities from neighbourhood some rights, we are asked why not majority Muslims of those countries too!!!" he added, referring to protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Act grants citizenship to several refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

