Ram Madhav justifies exclusion of Muslims from CAA
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that since the Constitution grants special benefits to minorities in India, there should be no problem in giving same rights to minorities in neighbouring countries.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that since the Constitution grants special benefits to minorities in India, there should be no problem in giving same rights to minorities in neighbouring countries. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said that majority and minority are integral to the Indian Constitution.
"Majority-minority is integral to our constitution. Article 25 onwards accord several rights to minorities. Hindu majority don't get those benefits," he said. "But when we propose to give minorities from neighbourhood some rights, we are asked why not majority Muslims of those countries too!!!" he added, referring to protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The Act grants citizenship to several refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Madhav
- Constitution
- India
- BJP
- Muslims
- Act
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
ALSO READ
Fadnavis' haste to come to power sank BJP in Maharashtra: Raut
Cong's Patole set to be Maha Speaker as BJP nominee withdraws
25,000 BS-VI Activa scooters sold; transition of entire portfolio before March: HMSI
People News Roundup: Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence
99pc Muslims want review of SC judgment on Ayodhya dispute: AIMPLB