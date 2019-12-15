Polls for BJP's Odisha chief to be completed by Dec: Party

Odisha unit of the BJP is set to get a new president soon as an election for the post will be completed by end of this month, a senior party leader said on Sunday. BJP's Odisha In-Charge Arun Singh said the new state unit chief will be elected by the district unit presidents and state council members as the party maintain internal democracy.

"District presidents of BJP and state council members will elect the new president of the state unit. It is not possible to name the next state president before the election process, which is expected to be over in December," Singh said. Senior BJP leader and former state unit president Manmohan Samal said after completion of the party district presidents' election, a date will be fixed for holding the election for state party chief.

The tenure of the incumbent Odisha unit president of BJP, Basant Panda, is scheduled to be over by the first week of January. Elections for the district presidents will be conducted in consultation with the newly-elected block presidents and senior leaders of the organizational districts, a senior party leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)