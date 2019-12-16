TMC govt responsible for unrest in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday held the Trinamool Congress government responsible for the ongoing unrest in different parts of the state and demanded the withdrawal of the amended Citizenship Act. Describing the agitators as "Bangladeshi infiltrators", Ghosh also criticised the role of the police alleging they were sitting idle despite witnessing the ongoing vandalism.

"This is an absolute creation by the Trinamool Congress in a pre-planned manner. If they had wanted, then it would have stopped within two days like it has in Assam," Ghosh told reporters. Asked whether he would give any message to those who were disrupting peace in the state, Ghosh said, "You cannot give out peace messages for those who are responsible for this unrest. These are Bangladeshi infiltrators. We need to put up resistance against them."

Putting up some photographs of devastations in Dhulianganga railway station in Murshidabad district, Ghosh also tweeted, "See the demolition by Bangladeshi Infiltrators. Picture depicts the current status of Dhulianganga Rly Station in Murshidabad District. "Several stations around Paschim Banga are being vandalised and burning. Think for yourselves would any Bharatiya do this to their Motherland?" he said.

"To maintain peace is the responsibility of the state government. We have seen in these three days that the state government has released the anti-socials. We have the right to protect the society. If the state government fails to carry out their responsibilities to maintain peace here, then we will take to the streets to bring back normalcy," Ghosh said. Later, in the night, Ghosh met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan and said he appealed to him to take steps as the constitutional head of the state.

"In this situation, there is nobody other than the governor to listen to us. I have also asked him to visit the areas where we are having these problems and send a report to the Centre to take necessary steps," Ghosh said after the meeting. The BJP leader said he was in touch with the central government and has briefed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal about the ongoing incidents in West Bengal.

"I have spoken to Railway Minister and briefed him about the incidents in West Bengal. I have also spoken to Minister of State of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. If needed we will send a detailed report to the Centre and urge them to take proper action," Ghosh said. The BJP state president also urged the media to play a neutral role and bring out the real picture of what was happening in the districts and let the world know what was actually happening in West Bengal in the name of protests.

"I will request the media bring to forth that the state was sitting on a volcano... otherwise there will be another partition like that of 1911... this time Bengal will again be divided," Ghosh said. Protests have been raging across West Bengal demaning roll back of the amended Citizenship Act, as people fear that it might exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

