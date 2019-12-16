US News Roundup: PG&E faces more trouble; Bloomberg's climate plan and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California governor rejects PG&E bankruptcy reorganization plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by PG&E Corp, the state's largest investor-owned utility, saying its proposal fails to meet the requirements of a recently enacted wildfire law. The decision by Newsom, sent to PG&E in a letter, complicates the company's push to exit bankruptcy and provide billions of dollars to victims of devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018 sparked by the utility's power lines.

Bloomberg climate plan would halve U.S. carbon emissions in 10 years

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Friday unveiled a climate plan to slash U.S. carbon emissions by 50% in ten years, by slapping tougher pollution standards on new gas-fired power plants and replacing coal with cleaner energy sources like wind and solar. The billionaire former New York City mayor has been active on climate change for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)