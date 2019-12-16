Left Menu
Development News Edition

First stop, Brexit: UK's Johnson gets down to work

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:10 IST
First stop, Brexit: UK's Johnson gets down to work

London, Dec 16 (AFP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson got down to work on Monday following his sweeping election victory, appointing ministers and announcing plans to publish legislation this week to get Britain out of the European Union. The Conservative leader was expected to carry out a limited cabinet re-shuffle before welcoming new MPs to parliament following his landslide win in Thursday's general election.

But his main focus is on fulfilling his promise to get Britain out of the European Union by the end of next month after years of acrimonious debate in parliament and across the nation. Johnson will present legislation on Friday that begins the process of ratifying the divorce terms he struck with Brussels in October, his spokesman said.

"The government has just been elected with a clear majority to deliver Brexit, and we're focused on passing the legislation to ensure that happens by January 31," he said. Johnson's simple promise to "get Brexit done" resonated in a snap election Thursday that for many became a re-run of Britain's 2016 EU membership referendum.

A narrow majority had opted to leave the EU back then but was followed by years of debate in parliament over how -- or even when -- Britain should end almost five decades of integration with its closest neighbours. Johnson declared the argument settled when his Conservatives won 44 percent of the vote on Thursday, giving it a majority of 80 in the 650-seat Commons -- its biggest since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

The main opposition Labour party meanwhile was relegated to its worst defeat since before World War II, forcing leader Jeremy Corbyn to announce a plan for his departure. Johnson is only expected to tinker around the edges of his current government and conduct a real overhaul once the first stage of Brexit is safely out of the way.

London and Brussels will then have to embark on yet more negotiations aimed at striking new trade and security partnership. The withdrawal deal sets out a post-Brexit transition period until the end of 2020 to hold these talks, during which time UK-EU ties will remain broadly the same.

London has the option to extend the transition but Johnson has insisted this will not happen, saying it is time to break free of EU rules. His spokesman repeated on Monday that he would be seeking a "Canada-style free trade agreement", similar to the recent deal signed between the EU and Canada.

But EU officials caution that trade deals can take years, and experts warn that failure to reach agreement before the transition ends could lead to a severe economic shock. Johnson will later on Monday welcome the 109 newly-elected Conservative MPs to parliament, ahead of the formal swearing-in ceremony that begins on Tuesday.

The Tories won the election by taking a swathe of northern English and Welsh seats from the Labour party, reshaping the political landscape. One new MP, Aaron Bell, who won in the north-eastern English seat of Newcastle-under-Lyme, tweeted a picture of himself opposite Westminster.

"A new dawn has broken, has it not?" he wrote. The Labour party's Tony Blair said the same phrase when he won a landslide election victory in 1997. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II will read out Johnson's legislative programme in a ceremony in parliament, setting out his government's priorities.

Aside from Brexit, it is expected to focus heavily on social spending aimed at locking in the future votes of traditional Labour supporters who switched sides. After nine years of Conservative governments focused on cutting public spending, Johnson has promised more money for schools, hospitals, police and infrastructure.

This blunted the impact of Labour's own warnings about further Tory cuts to services, particularly the much-loved state-run National Health Service (NHS). Labour, meanwhile, has spent the last few days arguing over what went wrong, blaming everything from Brexit, to Corbyn's left-wing views, to the right-wing print media. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019