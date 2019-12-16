Left Menu
CAA: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad voices concern over clash between police, students

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad voiced on Monday his party's concern over yesterday's violent clashes between police and protestors at the Jamia Nagar area here over the Citizenship Law.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad voiced on Monday his party's concern over yesterday's violent clashes between police and protestors at the Jamia Nagar area here over the Citizenship Law. In a press conference here, Azad said that Congress is voicing the concern of the entire opposition over the clash in which several students and policemen sustained injuries.

"Protest in Delhi started on Sunday. The North East has been protesting from the beginning. Even before the bill was passed, agitation was taking place in the North East. There is no state where the Act (CAA) is not being condemned," he added. Taking about the Jamia University clash Azad said, "The way police entered in the university...even in the bathroom and the library, students were targeted."

He said that agitations take place in every university but police never enter the university without permission. "If university administration did not give the permission then why did the police enter the university, in its library and washroom? We condemn this act. We want a judicial enquiry," he said.

Earlier Azad said that "real culprit" is central government that passed the 'unpopular' Bill in Parliament without thinking about its consequences. "The people are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. There are protests everywhere be it West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh. The people are not ready to accept this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police today said that it had used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during yesterday's violence. "The police showed maximum restraint despite provocation by the protesters. Being a professional force, the Delhi police used minimum force," said Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

