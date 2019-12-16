Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand polls: Over 62.4 pc voter turnout recorded in fourth phase

Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 21:59 IST
Jharkhand polls: Over 62.4 pc voter turnout recorded in fourth phase
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on Monday. The polling concluded peacefully in Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad districts where 6,101 polling stations, over 69 per cent, were categorised as "critical", the Election Commission (EC) said.

"The final Voting Turnout will be known after the verification and scrutiny of Presiding Officers' Diaries and other documents," the EC said, adding that over 64.6 per cent voting was recorded in the 2014 Assembly polls. As many as 47,85,009 voters, including 7,430 service voters and 64,318 PwD voters, voted to decided the fate of 198 male, 22 female and a third gender candidate in Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara Assembly seats.

"The commission put in place an elaborate mechanism to curb the misuse of money power. The total value of seizures across the state till Monday stands at Rs 16.97 crore," the commission said. The commission said it received no complaint regarding EVM/VVPAT in the fourth phase of polls.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12. The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport International AG, was on Monday handed over the Conditional Letter of Award for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The Conditional Letter of Award was handed over by Noida Intern...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson plans to block extension of Brexit transition beyond 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take the bold step of legislating to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, British media including The Times and the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.Making any exten...

US man, tried six times for murder, freed on bail

Washington, Dec 17 AFP An African-American man who has been tried six times for a quadruple murder he says he did not commit left prison on bail Monday ahead of a potential seventh trial. Curtis Flowers, 49, was convicted in 2010 and senten...

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease N.Korea sanctions

Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North Korea, on condition the regime commits to Security Council resolutions on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. The proposal, in a draft resolution that su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019