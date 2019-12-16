Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh verbal duel between Mamata & Bengal guv over citizenship stir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:31 IST
Fresh verbal duel between Mamata & Bengal guv over citizenship stir

A fresh war of words ensued between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday as she expressed shock over his regular diatribes at the West Bengal government and urged him to cooperate in maintaining peace instead of "aggravating" the situation. The governor responded with a sharp riposte by saying he was deeply pained by the "unwarranted tangential approach" adopted by Banerjee and urged her to work in tandem and togetherness in public interest and engage in "soul searching".

In the wake of ongoing protests across the state against the contentious Citizenship Act, Dhankhar had summoned the director general of police and chief secretary to brief him on the situation. After the two failed to turn, the governor asked Banerjee on Monday to personally update him on the situation.

Reacting to it, Banerjee wrote to Dhankhar in the evening and expressed her shock over a person holding a gubernatorial post criticising the state government on a regular basis.. "I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government and also involving the senior officers of the state," Banerjee wrote to Dhankhar.

"You would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain peaceful situation as against what is going throughout the country," she said. "The constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity," Banerjee said. "Please cooperate to maintain peace."

Dhankhar wrote back and said he was surprised at the "unwarranted tangential" approach that Banerjee have adopted therein. "Your reflections are far from fact situations and would urge you to engage in soul searching," Dhankar said.

"I seek to remind you that I have all throughout taken steps in consonance with the Constitution and with respect to the present unfortunate crisis in which the State has landed. "I have numerously appealed to the people and the Government to do their utmost to maintain peace, avoid violence and adhere to the Rule of Law," the governor said.

Reminding Banerjee of the kind of "indignities" that was heaped at him by the TMC ministers, Dhankhar wrote his constitutional position was repeatedly "compromised". "Even on the current critical situation in the State, I have not been briefed by the State Government at any stage and at any level whatsoever," he said.

Indicating that he was not willing to let the past bitterness come in the way of dialogue, the governor said he would like to work in togetherness and in tandem in larger public interest so that people of the get respite from violence and peace was restored. Earlier in the day, Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government on number of issues since assuming charge in July, has criticised Banerjee for conducting a rally against the amended citizenship law and asked her to desist from "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions.

Daring the Centre to dismiss her government, Banerjee hit the streets and vowed to not implement the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, which she said could only be enforced in the state over her "dead body". Dhankhar had said on Sunday that the advertisement, in which Banerjee states that NRC and citizenship law would not be implemented, was "unconstitutional" and a head of government cannot use public money for such campaigns.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC leadership. "He should stop lecturing others on what Mamata Banerjee has to do or not. He should not cross his constitutional brief," party secretary general Partha Chatterjee said. "Mamata Banerjee has every right to conduct a rally as she is not only a chief minister but also supremo of Trinamool Congress." PTI SCH PNT NN

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a majo...

UPDATE 9-Boeing's 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. Boei...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019