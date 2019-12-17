Left Menu
U.S. lawmakers to set rules of engagement for Trump impeachment vote

  17-12-2019 16:41 IST
  17-12-2019 16:31 IST
Democrats and Republicans will grapple on Tuesday over the rules of engagement for a historic vote this week in the U.S. House of Representatives, where President Donald Trump is likely to become the third U.S. president to be impeached.

In what is widely expected to be a marathon meeting, the House Rules Committee will decide how much time to set aside for debate on Wednesday before lawmakers vote on two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine. The looming vote promises to bring a raucous, partisan conclusion to a months-long impeachment inquiry against the Republican president, which has bitterly divided the American public as voters prepare for next year's presidential and congressional elections.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to approve the impeachment articles largely along partisan lines. The action then moves to the Republican-controlled Senate, where the effort to remove Trump from office faces long odds. House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He is also accused of obstructing Congress' investigation into the matter.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of conducting a "sham" impeachment to oust him from office. The 13-member Rules Committee will hear testimony from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, whose panel drafted the impeachment articles and approved them along party lines last week. The panel's top Republican, Representative Doug Collins, also will testify.

Lawmakers are also expected to offer amendments at the meeting, which could run for 12 hours or more depending on how many of the House's 431 sitting legislators decide to show up and speak. In the end, the committee will set the rules for the floor debate that will precede the impeachment vote.

FRIENDLIER TERRAIN The final House vote is expected to fall largely along party lines. Several Democrats from districts that backed Trump in 2016 said on Monday they would vote to impeach him.

"I will vote yes, knowing full well the Senate will likely acquit the President in a display of partisan theater that Republicans and Democrats in Washington perform disturbingly well," Democratic Representative Ben McAdams of Utah said in a statement. Trump will be on friendlier terrain in the Senate, which is expected to consider the charges in January.

Republicans hold 53 of the Senate's 100 seats, and at least 20 of them would have to vote to convict Trump in order to clear the two-thirds majority required to remove Trump from office. None have indicated they may do so. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he wanted the trial to consider documents and hear testimony from four witnesses, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, saying testimony could sway Republicans in favor of impeachment.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has suggested the chamber could move quickly to a vote without hearing from witnesses, after House Democrats and the White House make their presentations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

