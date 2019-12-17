Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats to float bill to tackle greenhouse gas emissions on public land

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:31 IST
Democrats to float bill to tackle greenhouse gas emissions on public land

U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday will unveil a bill that aims to zero out emissions from drilling, mining, and other activities on federal land and waters by 2040.

The bill reflects the ambitious climate agenda of Democrats who view global warming as an urgent threat but is unlikely to become law unless the party gains ground in the Republican-controlled Senate and unseats Republican President Donald Trump in next year's election. Congressman Raul Grijalva, chair of the Democrat-controlled House Natural Resources Committee, will be joined by his committee and three environmental groups to release details of the panel's bill which offers measures to slash emissions as well as "simultaneously promoting positive climate actions."

The committee said the legislation would create a pathway for the Interior Department and Forest Service, which oversees federal land and waters, to achieve the net-zero goal. The U.S. Geological Survey found in a 2018 report that a quarter of carbon emissions come from federal lands.

The Trump administration has moved to expand drilling and mining on federal land as part of its "energy dominance" agenda by speeding up permitting, rolling back rules governing methane and carbon emissions and undoing an Obama-era moratorium on mining on federal land. The Interior Department under Trump also plans to expand offshore drilling on 90% of offshore waters but those plans are on hold as litigation to stop it plays out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democratic leader confirms House impeachment vote on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer.Hoyer, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said Democratic House leaders ...

Addictive nicotine in Juul nearly identical to a Marlboro -study

The nicotine formula used by controversial e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is nearly identical to the flavor and addictive profile of Altria Group Incs highly successful Marlboro cigarette brand, new research suggests.A study released on Tu...

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said that Parnas, w...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a 738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to quickly sign it into law. As voting continued, the Republican-controlled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019