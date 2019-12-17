Opposition leaders meet President over police action in Jamia
Leaders of some opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia here.
The opposition has demanded a judicial probe into Sunday's police action against Jamia students.
The opposition leaders had on Monday said they would lodge their protest with the president against the government over the police action and the amendments to the citizenship law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Congress
- Jamia Millia Islamia
ALSO READ
Chidambaram reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi
I am happy to have stepped out (of prison) and breathing air of freedom, says P Chidambaram after meeting Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in wake of rising cases of assaults on women
On Sonia Gandhi's birthday, Puducherry CM gifts onion to party workers
Delhi: Sonia Gandhi expresses sadness over deaths of 43 people in Anaj Mandi fire incident