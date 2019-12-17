Opposition leaders meet President over police action in Jamia

Leaders of some opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia here.

The opposition has demanded a judicial probe into Sunday's police action against Jamia students.

The opposition leaders had on Monday said they would lodge their protest with the president against the government over the police action and the amendments to the citizenship law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)