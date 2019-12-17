AAP, its Seelampur MLA urge locals to register protest peacefully

The AAP and its Seelampur MLA Haji Ishraq appealed to the people to register their protest peacefully after the area witnessed violence on Tuesday during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area in fresh violence in the national capital over the citizenship amended act.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The situation is volatile and tense but under full control, said a senior police officer. "I am appealing all the people to register protest and convey their message peacefully," Ishraq said in a video message.

He urged local locals and youngsters not to venture out on the main roads of the area to register their protest. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.

The Aam Aadmi Party also appealed to the people to not indulge in any violence and hold demonstrations peacefully. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said people should maintain peace and protest peacefully.

