Jaipur: Candidates demanding postponement of recruitment exam launch indefinite protest

Hundreds of candidates on Tuesday began an indefinite protest at Shahid Smarak here and later took out a march towards Rajasthan Congress Committee office, demanding postponement of the school lecturer recruitment examination. The candidates, led by BJP MP Kirori Meena, took out the march towards the Congress office but were pushed back to the dharna site by police.

They are demanding that the the exam, scheduled to begin from January 3, be postponed by the state government. “Dharna is continuing peacefully. Elaborate security arrangements are in place," Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

The candidates had been holding a sit-in in this regard at Rajasthan University campus here. On Monday, Meena joined them and took out a protest march from the varsity to civil lines railway crossing.

