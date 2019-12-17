BDC chairpersons to get security cover on threat perception: Lt Guv

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday said the recently elected Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons will get security cover on the basis of threat perception.

He also announced an honorarium for the BDC chairpersons and said it will be among the highest in the country.

"Requisite security arrangements shall be put in place for the BDC chairpersons on the basis of threat perceptions...They shall be given their due protocol as per warrant of precedence," Murmu said after inaugurating a two-day training programme for the chairpersons of BDCs here.

