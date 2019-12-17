Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP accuses Thackeray of insulting martyrs by comparing Jamia protest to Jallianwala massacre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks comparing police action during protest in Jamia to that during Jallianwala Bagh massacre appears to have created a controversy on Tuesday with Bharatiya Janata Party stating that these amount to "an insult to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:26 IST
BJP accuses Thackeray of insulting martyrs by comparing Jamia protest to Jallianwala massacre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks comparing police action during protest in Jamia to that during Jallianwala Bagh massacre appears to have created a controversy on Tuesday with Bharatiya Janata Party stating that these amount to an insult to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called out Thackeray over his remarks. "Equating Jamia university incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre by CM Uddhav Thackerayji is big big insult to all the martyrs who have sacrificed their life for our nation. Entire nation and Maharashtra wants to know if Uddhav ji agrees with these slogans?" tweeted Fadnavis.

He attached a video clip in which people gathered are raising "azadi" slogans. In another tweet, with which he attached another video of anti-India slogans, Fadnavis accused Shiv Sena of stooping for personal greeds.

"By promoting and encouraging such agitations, it is now very clear to what extent ShivSena has stooped down on compromises for personal greeds !" he said. Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said Shiv Sena chief Thackeray's remark was an insult to martyrs of Jallianwala bagh massacre.

Commenting on CAA and protests against it, the BJP national general secretary also stated that the ongoing phase of violence is expected to end soon and it can't be termed as a consolidation of protests against the government. "The issue has no life. These protests will fizzle out. We would be concerned if there were consolidated protests against the government. The mobilization on CAA won't sustain," Rao said.

Thackeray compared police action in Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre while interacting with the media in Nagpur. "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students," he said.

Shiv Sena has been an ally of BJP and the two parties fought Maharashtra assembly polls together earlier this year. However, the parties parted ways over power-sharing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Ryan: Falcons trying to save Quinn's job

Quarterback Matt Ryan said the Atlanta Falcons are doing everything we can to save head coach Dan Quinns job. He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan, Ryan said during an interview Tuesday on NFL NOW. Theres no ...

Students should be encouraged to be job creators rather than job seekers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers and research and innovation hold the key to lifting people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being. Th...

Seelampur violence: Quick action by locals helps restore peace

Quick action by locals helped in restoring the situation to normal in relatively short time in Seelampur area in North East Delhi that was rocked by violent protests over the amended citizenship law on Tuesday. Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas...

UPDATE 1-Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019