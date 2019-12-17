Rajnath Singh attends reception for Indian Community in New York

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh arrived in New York today on his way to Washington for the 2+2 dialogue between the Defence and External Affairs Ministers of India and their United States counterparts. In New York, Raksha Mantri attended a reception for the Indian Community and Friends of India organised by the Consulate General of India at the Asia Society.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rajnath Singh spoke about the importance and contribution of the Indian American community and their role in the success of the 'Howdy Modi' event organised during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Houston earlier this year. He also spoke on the abrogation of Article 370, a recent amendment to the Citizenship Act and the importance of friendly relations with neighbors.

Raksha Mantri interacted with the Indian community and answered questions at length, including on India-US relations and the Indian economy.

The 2+2 dialogue will be held on December 18, 2019.

