NCP chief holds meeting with party legislators in Nagpur Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI)NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday evening held a meeting with the party legislators in Nagpur where winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad told reporters that it was a general discussion with legislators since Pawar is visiting the city during the time of the winter session after many years.

Awhad said Pawar might address a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The NCP is a part of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which also comprises the Congress..

