Mamata to hold two more rallies against citizenship law

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would lead two more rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in the city on Thursday and Friday, party sources said. The TMC supremo will address a rally at Rani Rashmoni Road on December 19, and at the minority dominated Park Circus area the next day.

With these two, she would attend five rallies in as many days in a row. Banerjee already led two marches in the city in protest against the Act on Monday and Tuesday. She would hold another one on Wednesday.

The chief minister has been saying that she would not allow implementation of the the amended Citizenship Act in the state..

