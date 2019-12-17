Seelampur protest: Baijal, Kejriwal appeal to people to maintain peace

In the wake of violent protests in Seelampur area, Lt Governor Anil Bajal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites on Tuesday to maintain peace. "I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. Nothing will be gained by violence. Put across your views peacefully," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In a statement issued by his office, Baijal said there is no space for violence in society and if citizens have any issue, they should put forward their views peacefully and through democratic means. The lieutenant governor asked people to not get misled by anyone. Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)