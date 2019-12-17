U.S. House Democratic leader confirms House impeachment vote on Wednesday
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer.
Hoyer, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said Democratic House leaders have not pressed their caucus members on how to vote on the charges against Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
