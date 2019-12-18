Adityanath lashes out at opposition; says crime, SP are synonymous

In a blistering attack on the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Wednesday that crime and Samajwadi Party are "synonymous" while asserting that no riot had taken place during his regime and the state was peaceful. Responding to opposition's concerns over law and order, he said in the Assembly, "Aparadh aur Samajwadi Party - dono ke beech choli-daman ka sambandh hai (crime and Samajwadi Party are synonymous)."

He also said that Unnao and Bijnor incidents were unfortunate. "But, no riot has taken place in Uttar Pradesh during the last two-and-a-half years. The state remained peaceful after revoking Article 370 provisions and the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya," the chief minister said.

"The opposition should learn to accept facts and truth," he said. Adityanath said law and order was the prime concern of his government and no laxity would be tolerated in maintenance of order.

The two Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature have witnessed uproar over law and order issues on Tuesday and Wednesday.

