DMK, its allies to hold rally against CAA on Dec 23: VCK leader Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies would hold a rally on December 23 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "DMK and its allies have decided to hold a rally on December 23 against the CAA. This Act is against Muslims and Eelam Tamils. We have raised questions over the government's move to exclude them. We have the responsibility to sensitise the people about the activities of the BJP," said Thirumavalavan.

Accusing the RSS of spreading their agenda, the VCK leader said: "These steps are based on the RSS agenda. We want to expose them. People's agitation will change the attitude of the government." DMK chief MK Stalin has also confirmed that the rally would be held against the CAA.

"We had a party meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act. We have passed a resolution for its revocation. We will hold a rally in Chennai against the Act on December 23," Stalin told reporters after the all-party meeting chaired by him earlier today. (ANI)

