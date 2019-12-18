K'taka will be blown into cinders if CAA is implemented: U T Khader warns Yediyurappa

Congress MLA U T Khader has warned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that if he tries to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka then it will be blown up into cinders. "Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I read on social media that they have given instructions to implement the CAA in Karnataka. I am warning the Chief Minister that if you implement it here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders," Khader made this remark while addressing a protest in Mangaluru on December 17.

"The other states are burning, if BJP government will try to implement NRC in Karnataka, like other states Karnataka will also Burn" the MLA added. Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Chief Minister had said the citizenship act will be implemented in the state.

His comments came at a time when several states, like West Bengal and Punjab, are refusing to implement the amended law amid protests against it. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

