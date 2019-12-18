Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said world powers have yet to pledge support for the country's "safe zone" plans in northern Syria, where it intends to resettle one million Syrian refugees, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

"Not even the countries we regard as the most powerful and respected have come out yet in response to our call on the safe zone and said 'we're in'," Erdogan told reporters in Geneva, where he attended the Global Forum on Refugees on Tuesday.

