Shivpal Yadav-led PSPL accuses BJP of disrupting peace in country

Chairman of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday said that his party is against the amended Citizenship Act and accused the BJP of disrupting the country's peace and harmony. "Our party opposes the amended Citizenship Act, and we want that there should be peace and harmony in the country," Yadav told reporters at the party office here.

"But, the work of disrupting this harmony being done by the BJP, which is in majority, will also be opposed by us," he added. In a tweet, Yadav had on Tuesday said, "On the issue of amended Citizenship Act, the situation is tense in the country. It is sad that the country is heading towards a communal division. From the North-East to Hindi heartland, the voices of protest are growing stronger."

He had also appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony and peace. "Be attentive so that communal powers are not able to take any advantage of our dissatisfaction," he said.

"Today, the need is to associate with issues dealing with the youth, farmers, backwards, Dalits, labourers, minorities and women, and leave emotional issues," Yadav had said in the tweet.

