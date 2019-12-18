'India is home' for six non-Muslim faiths beneficiaries of

BJP working president J P Nadda on Wednesday asserted that "India is home" for people of the six non-Muslim communities who have been facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He made a scathing attack on Congress for opposing the amended Citizenship Act.

"Should not they be given Indian citizenship? Where will they go? For them India is home (country), Nadda said. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians facing persecution in the three neighbouring countries will be eligible for citizenship under the new law.

Nadda was addressing an election meeting at Sarath in Deoghar district in support of Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh. "Why there is a stomach ache for Congress leaders over CAA?" the BJP leader asked.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modis challenge to the Congress whether they would publicly announce to re-introduce Article 370, he said, "Even youth from Jharkhand are guarding the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and after the abrogation of Article 370, altogether 106 central laws have come in force in Kashmir." He added, "Also with the implementation of Prevention of Corruption Act in Jammu and Kashmir, some leaders there will either go to jail or preparing to land in prison. He, however, did not take name of anybody.

Nadda wondered when several Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned Triple Talaq why Congress did not scrap it during its rule and freed Muslim womens from the scourge. "It was because of its 'vote bank' politics," the former health minister alleged.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics which now is service to the people, development and saving the country from destructive forces," Nadda said. Sarath is going for the fifth and final phase of polling on December 20..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

