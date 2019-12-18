Left Menu
Saffron-clad unmarried men are rapists: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Wednesday sought to link saffron-clad men in BJP with sexual assault against women.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pakur (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:39 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren while addressing a public rally in Pakur, Jharkhand on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Wednesday sought to link saffron-clad men in BJP with sexual assault against women. Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Pakur, Soren said, "Aaj desh mein bahut-betiyon ko jalaya ja raha hai...Mujhe pata chala ki idhar UP CM Yogi ji bhi chakkar laga rhe hain gerua pehen ke. Ye woh log hain BJP ke log jo shaadi kum karte hain lekin gerua pehen bahu-betiyon ki izzat lootne ka kaam karte hain (Today many daughters are being burnt in the country. I got to know that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is also visiting the state here today, wearing saffron. These are those BJP people who wear saffron clothes, remain unmarried and sexually assault women)."

Soren's remarks came on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. The JMM leader also raised the issue of NRC and CAA which have caused widespread outrage in several Indian cities.

"They will ask you to vote in the name of NRC, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but never in the name of Sardar Patel's statue. They have nothing to do with Lord Ram or Sardar Patel's values. They want people to fight with each other and vote in the name of caste and religion," he added. The incumbent government is led by the BJP-AJSU combine. The JMM, Congress and RJD are hoping to wrestle the state from the Raghubar Das-led coalition.

"In this state, a coalition government of BJP and AJSU is being run but these robbers are fighting different elections. In this backward state, people do not need Modi but food. The youth here doesn't need Raghubar Das but employment," said Soren. "They are setting the entire country on fire. Some people will be made as agents to contest the elections separately. The way people have been murdered here in the name of mob lynching, this has not been hidden from anyone," he added.

The fifth and the last phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

