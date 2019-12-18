Left Menu
Rajasthan govt launches Rs 1,000 cr women empowerment fund

  Jaipur
  18-12-2019
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday launched a Rs 1,000 crore fund for empowerment of women in the state. The 'Indira Mahila Shakti Nidhi' fund will be used to empower women through various schemes of the state government, including granting loans of up to Rs 1 crore to women self-help groups, he said.

"We are launching a separate fund of Rs 1,000 crore for women and the state government will not leave any stone unturned to empower them," Gehlot said during an event organised here as a part of his government's first anniversary. The chief minister had announced this fund during the the last budget session of the state Assembly.

"Whether it is taking the family forward or the society, we must emphasize on education and empowerment of women," the chief minister added. Gehlot called upon women to take advantage of different schemes of the state government.

"We all have a responsibility to provide education to girls, save daughters and abolish female foeticide. The state government has made many laws, but all the work cannot be done by law. The society will also have to come forward," the chief minister said. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh and other MLAs were also present during the occasion.

