Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giuliani associate got $1 million from indicted Ukrainian

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:16 IST
Giuliani associate got $1 million from indicted Ukrainian

A business associate of Rudy Giuliani received a $1 million payment in September from an indicted Ukrainian oligarch who is a fugitive from justice in the US, federal prosecutors revealed Tuesday. The disclosure came during a court hearing in New York for Lev Parnas, who is awaiting trial on charges that he made illegal campaign contributions to US politicians, including some made to try to influence policy on Ukraine.

At the hearing, a judge rejected the government's arguments that Parnas' bail should be revoked because he failed to disclose the payment from Dmytro Firtash and other assets to the court when he was asked about his finances. He remains under house arrest in Florida on a $1 million bond. Assistant US Attorney Rebekah Donaleski told the judge that the $1 million payment came from an attorney for Firtash, who was arrested in Austria in 2014 to face charges in the U.S. accusing him of conspiring to pay bribes in India in connection with a titanium mining enterprise.

Firtash has denied the charges and has been fighting extradition. A court in Vienna freed him while appeals of his extradition were pending. The $1 million payment, made in increments of $200,000, was wired into an account in the name of Parnas' wife. A lawyer for Parnas, Joseph Bondy, said the money was a loan for the purpose of buying a $4.5 million house.

Prosecutors acknowledged in a court filing that the majority of the money was used for personal expenses and to put a down payment on a home, but they said Parnas still should have disclosed the wire transfers when he was required to detail his assets when he applied for bail. Donaleski said prosecutors believe it was a sham. "It is an unsecured, undocumented loan to a housewife with no assets," she said. "That makes no sense, your honor." Tuesday's disclosure of the $1 million wire transfer from Firtash to Parnas raises additional questions about whether the Ukrainian oligarch was financially underwriting attempts by Parnas and co-defendant Igor Fruman to assist Giuliani in digging up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — a nexus now at the heart of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Both Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty to charges that they gained access to US politicians by making big campaign contributions, including some made on behalf of foreigners. Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations. Firtash is a wealthy Ukrainian-born oligarch closely aligned with the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin who faces U.S. federal bribery and racketeering charges.

He currently resides in Vienna, Austria, where he has for years been fighting extradition to the United States. As part of an effort to get those charges dropped, Firtash last year hired Victoria Toensing and Joseph diGenova, conservative Washington lawyers closely aligned to Trump and Giuliani. Asked about the $1 million in wire transfers, a spokesman for Toensing and diGenova said Tuesday that they "have no knowledge of any such loan or payment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Ancient seawall shows how ancestors tried to cope with rising seas

An ancient seawall erected thousands of years ago along the Mediterranean coast at the end of an ice age is the oldest evidence of civilization trying to defend itself against rising sea levels, a team of researchers said on Wednesday. The ...

WIDER IMAGE-Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela

Last August, Francys Rivero, an unemployed single mother of four, feared for her babys life. Two months after his birth, even though she was breastfeeding him regularly, Kenai de Jesus wasnt gaining weight. I feel like my heart is breaking,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019