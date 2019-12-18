Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-In historic move, U.S. House set to vote to impeach Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:22 IST
UPDATE 1-In historic move, U.S. House set to vote to impeach Trump
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take a momentous and deeply polarizing vote on Wednesday when it is likely to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe. The vote in the Democratic-controlled House is expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, underscoring the deep divide in Congress over Trump's conduct - and the larger political schism within the nation itself.

Trump would become only the third U.S. president to be impeached, an extraordinary check on presidential power spelled out in the U.S. Constitution for executives who commit "high crimes and misdemeanors." No president has ever been removed from office under its terms. The vote, expected in the afternoon or early evening, would result in a trial next month in the U.S. Senate in which House members would act as prosecutors. That chamber is controlled by Republicans, who have shown little interest in removing Trump from office.

House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a former U.S. vice president and a leading Democratic contender in the 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter. Trump has called the impeachment process "a total sham," and on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a lengthy letter in which he accused her of engaging in a "perversion of justice."

The president has denounced the probe as an "attempted coup" and has argued Democrats are trying to undo the results of the 2016 election in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. "Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing," Trump tweeted early on Wednesday morning. "Say a prayer!"

With Trump seeking a second term next year, impeachment has cleaved the public, with most Democratic voters supporting it and most Republicans opposed. What remains unclear is whether the months-long partisan drama will have any effect on the 2020 election beyond giving Trump reasons to boast of having beaten back Democratic efforts to remove him.

Republicans contend that a "yea" vote on impeachment could cost some moderate House Democrats their seats in next year's congressional elections. Still, several Democrats who represent districts that backed Trump in 2016 have said in recent days they will vote to impeach him. 'PRESIDENT ABUSED HIS POWER'

On the eve of the vote, Pelosi sent a letter on Tuesday to all 232 Democratic members of the House, urging them to abide by the Constitution's standards. "Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution and above the American people," she wrote.

Fearful of the political blowback, Democrats were long resistant to an impeachment inquiry even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined potential episodes of Trump obstructing justice in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. But after a whistleblower brought to light a July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, House Democrats moved swiftly to take testimony from current and former administration officials.

Democrats accuse Trump of freezing nearly $400 million in U.S. security aid to Ukraine and offering a possible White House meeting to Zelenskiy to get him to publicly announce investigations of Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. The first article of impeachment details the Democrats' account of Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The second article accuses Trump of obstruction of Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with lawful House subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment.

The Senate has yet to set its procedures for a trial on the charges, which would be overseen by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts. The chamber's top Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has rejected Democratic proposals to call further administration officials to testify and has said there is "no chance" Trump will be removed from office.

On Tuesday, McConnell said on the Senate floor that it would be senators' role to act as a "judge and jury" in the trial, but he later told reporters that he would not be "an impartial juror." "This is a political process. There is not anything judicial about it," he said. "Impeachment is a political decision."

Removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds majority of those present and voting in the 100-member chamber, meaning Democrats would have to persuade at least 20 Republicans to join with them to end Trump's presidency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Ancient seawall shows how ancestors tried to cope with rising seas

An ancient seawall erected thousands of years ago along the Mediterranean coast at the end of an ice age is the oldest evidence of civilization trying to defend itself against rising sea levels, a team of researchers said on Wednesday. The ...

WIDER IMAGE-Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela

Last August, Francys Rivero, an unemployed single mother of four, feared for her babys life. Two months after his birth, even though she was breastfeeding him regularly, Kenai de Jesus wasnt gaining weight. I feel like my heart is breaking,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019