Merkel opposes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she opposed U.S. sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because they have an extraterritorial effect.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to slap sanctions on companies building the massive underwater pipeline to bring Russian natural gas to Germany, but it was uncertain whether the measures would slow completion of the project.

