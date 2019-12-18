U.S. House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment

The U.S. House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday ahead of a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, who is poised to become the nation's third president to be impeached.

The vote on charges against the Republican president, expected to come later on Wednesday, is expected to fall along party lines in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.