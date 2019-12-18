US House opens debate to impeach Trump for abuse of power

A bitterly divided US House of Representatives opened debate Wednesday ahead of a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump's impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House, expected by the end of the day, would trigger a trial in the Senate.

Republicans enjoy a majority in the Senate and are unlikely to vote to remove the 45th US president from office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.