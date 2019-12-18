Both UDF, LDF win 12 seats in Kerala local body bypolls, BJP gets two

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling Left Democratic Front won 12 seats each in local body bypolls held for 28 wards in 12 districts of Kerala.

The BJP won two seats and two seats were also won by independent candidates. The bypolls were held on Tuesday. (ANI)

