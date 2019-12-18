Both UDF, LDF win 12 seats in Kerala local body bypolls, BJP gets two
The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling Left Democratic Front won 12 seats each in local body bypolls held for 28 wards in 12 districts of Kerala.
The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling Left Democratic Front won 12 seats each in local body bypolls held for 28 wards in 12 districts of Kerala.
The BJP won two seats and two seats were also won by independent candidates. The bypolls were held on Tuesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
ISL:Eyeing first home win, Mumbai City take on Kerala Blasters
Sabarimala temple: SC to hear plea seeking directions to Kerala govt to provide safe passage to women next week
Sabarimala temple: SC to hear plea seeking directions to Kerala govt to provide safe passage to women next week
Tamara Hospitality Group ventures into Kerala
Kerala: KSU protest in T'puram turns violent, police controls situation