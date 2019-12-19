Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has robust domestic debate, says Pompeo on citizenship law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 03:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 03:23 IST
India has robust domestic debate, says Pompeo on citizenship law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States honors Indian democracy as they have a robust debate inside the country on the issues like citizenship and religious freedom, a top American diplomat said Wednesday. "We care deeply and always will about protecting minorities and religious rights everywhere. We honor Indian democracy as they have a robust debate on the issue that you raised," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here at the conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial talks.

Pompeo along with the Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the talks. The top American diplomat was responding to a question on the protests by a section of society in India after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleging that this is religiously discriminatory in nature.

"Mr. Secretary, your State Department has been a very vocal advocate of religious rights around the world. Do you think it appropriate for democracy to use faith as a determining criterion for citizenship," he was asked. "The question that you asked relating to India, if you had followed the debate on that particular legislation carefully, you would see that it is a measure which is designed to address the needs of persecuted religious minorities from certain countries," Jaishankar said in his response to the question.

"If you look at what those countries are and therefore what their minorities are, perhaps you understand why certain religions were identified in terms of characterizing those who had come across," Jaishankar said. Pompeo said the United States has been consistent in the way that it has responded to these issues, not only in India but all across the world.

Officials, so far, has not confirmed or denied if the issue of religious freedom and human rights in India appeared during the 2+2 talks. In the past, the Secretary of States had raised the issue of human rights and religious freedom with their Indian counterparts in their bilateral meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Democrat 'no's' say party didn't make impeachment case against Trump

Wednesdays impeachment vote against President Donald Trump posed a political test for 31 House Democrats who represent districts that backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election, as Republicans warned that those lawmakers could face a ba...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...

UPDATE 4-'Civics lesson' or 'sham trial?' Key moments in the U.S. House impeachment debate

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Here are some highlights from the back-and...

China says tensions have somewhat risen over N.Korea

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said on Thursday that tensions have somewhat risen over North Korea but the overall issue has not deviated from a track of dialogue and consultation.China hopes relevant sides will exercise restrain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019