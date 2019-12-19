U.S. House begins voting on articles of impeachment against Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday concluded a daylong debate and began voting on the first of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The first vote, scheduled to last 15 minutes, is on abuse of power. Once that concludes, the House will hold a five-minute vote on obstruction of Congress.

