Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia must respect China if relations are to improve - Chinese envoy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 07:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 07:23 IST
Australia must respect China if relations are to improve - Chinese envoy

Australia must abandon criticism of China and see the development of its largest trading partner as an opportunity if bilateral relations are to improve, Beijing's ambassador to Canberra said on Thursday.

Relations between Australia and its most important trading partner have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that China is meddling in Australia's domestic affairs. Canberra also fears China is seeking undue influence in the Pacific region. Souring relations have strained bilateral trade, prompting some business executives to urge Australia's conservative government to prioritize economic policy above national security and human rights.

In rare public comments, Cheng Jingye, China's ambassador to Australia, described 2019 as a "mixed year" for the relationship. "I think it is important ... to look at each other's development as an opportunity, rather than a threat," Cheng told reporters in Sydney.

Australia has for months sought to ease bilateral tensions by refraining from public criticism of China. But in recent weeks, several senior government officials have said Canberra would not be silenced about concerns such as China's militarization of the South China Sea, its treatment of ethnic minorities and its detention of Australian citizens.

In October, Australia drew a rebuke from China when it said it would continue to speak about the treatment of the Uighur people in Xinjiang province in China. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in remote Xinjiang it describes as "vocational training centres" intended to stamp out extremism and teach new skills.

The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained. Cheng denied the allegations.

"Uighurs in detention is utterly fake news," said Cheng, who then showed journalists a video that portrayed Uighurs as radicals. Cheng also denied Australia's allegations that China was mistreating a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australian consular officials who recently visited Yang had reported "unacceptable" conditions, including isolation and daily interrogations, sometimes while he was shackled. Cheng insisted China is treating Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned online journalist and blogger, humanely.

Yang was formally arrested in August on suspicion of espionage, seven months after he was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou. Espionage is punishable by death in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstructing Congress

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts -- abuse of power and obstructing the Congress. The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes.The...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...

UPDATE 14-U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a d...

For first time number of tobacco users declining worldwide: UN health agency

Two decades of increasing tobacco use around the world are set to go into reverse, UN health experts have predicted, after revealing data indicating that fewer men and boys are smoking than before.For the first time the number of tobacco us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019