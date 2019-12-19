Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's democracy ensures "robust debate" on safeguarding minorities, religious rights: Pompeo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:28 IST
India's democracy ensures "robust debate" on safeguarding minorities, religious rights: Pompeo

The US honours India's democracy as it ensures a "robust debate" within the country on safeguarding the minorities and religious rights, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, amidst the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across India. Pompeo's remarks came on Wednesday at the conclusion of the second India-US 2+2 dialogue. The US Secretary of State met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting. Thereafter, they were joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Mark Esper for the second 2+2 dialogue here.

"We care deeply and always will about protecting minorities and religious rights everywhere. We honour Indian democracy as they have a robust debate on the issue that you raised," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here. The top American diplomat was responding to a question on the protests in India after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleging that this is religiously discriminatory in nature.

"The question that you asked relating to India, if you had followed the debate on that particular legislation carefully, you would see that it is a measure which is designed to address the needs of persecuted religious minorities from certain countries," Jaishankar said in his response to the question. "If you look at what those countries are and therefore what their minorities are, perhaps you understand why certain religions were identified in terms of characterising those who had come across," Jaishankar said.

At a press briefing after the 2+2 dialogue, a senior State Department official said India is a vibrant democracy and has institutions to address concerns of religious freedom and human rights, refusing to treat the country at par with other nations on such issues which constitute the core of its values and diplomacy. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters that human rights and religious freedom were a core issue for the Trump administration and for Secretary of State Pompeo.

The Secretary during a joint press conference noted that India was a vibrant democracy, the official pointed out. "There is a debate going on in India over this very legislation. It's a legislation that will be reviewed by the courts. It's being protested by political parties. It's being debated in the media. All of these institutions exist in a democratic India and so we respect that process," said the senior State Department official.

The official was responding to a question on protests in India on CAA. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

The protesters claim that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims. The official said at the same time, the US would continue to express its concerns on this issue.

"I think as (US) Ambassador (on International Religious Freedom, Samuel) Brownback has already commented, we have concerns about religious criteria, but again, this is a piece of legislation now, an act, that is continuing to be reviewed within the Indian system," the official said. Noting that the US regularly raises these issues with India, the official, however, did not confirm if the developments post CAA featured during the talks at the State Department on Wednesday.

"There may be individual policies that are going to evoke concern. We will express our concern, we engage with the Indian Government regularly on the full spectrum of issues. But you can't ignore that these are not policies that are being done in the dark, and so we have to respect that debate, and as well as add our voice to it when appropriate," said the senior official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

JMM leader accuses CM of making 'objectionable' comments on

Senior JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday lodged a police complaint against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accusing him of making objectionable comments that hurt his honour, a charge the BJP rejected as absurd. Sub-divisional Poli...

27 armed forces' veterans take part in Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka

Twenty seven veterans of the Indian armed forces took part in celebrations of 49th Victory Day in Dhaka between December 15 to 19 to mark the countrys liberation from Pakistan. The veterans, who had fought the 1971 war along with Bangladesh...

Repatriation of Mexican deportees to interior beings with first U.S. flight

The U.S. government on Thursday began sending Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico starting with a flight to the city of Guadalajara, the U.S. and a Mexican official said, in the latest step by both nations to restrict migration flow...

Couple held for "cheating" depositors of over Rs 1.2 cr

Couple held for cheating depositors of over Rs 1.2 cr Hyderabad, Dec 19 PTI A couple were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating the public of over Rs 1.2 crore on the promise of doubling their money, police said. The woman i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019