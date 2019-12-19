Left Menu
Delhi: BJP Working President JP Nadda meets refugees from Afghanistan in Tilak Nagar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday met refugees from Afghanistan, who are living in Tilak Nagar area of the capital.

Delhi: BJP Working President JP Nadda meets refugees from Afghanistan in Tilak Nagar
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday [Photo/ANI].

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday met refugees from Afghanistan, who are living in Tilak Nagar area of the capital. Nadda assured them that the Centre will make all possible efforts to speed up the process of granting them citizenship and will also set up help desks near refugee camps in the near future.

"Because of religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh these people have taken shelter in India. Because they did not have citizenship, they are facing problems in leading their daily lives. We will soon speed up the process of their paperwork pertaining to their citizenship and will also set up help desks near the camps," he said while speaking to media in New Delhi. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah for getting the Citizenship Bill passed in Parliament. Our government only takes a decision in favour of mankind," he added.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

