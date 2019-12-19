Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:14 IST
Kolkata: Filmmaker Aparna Sen takes part in protest against CAA, NRC
Noted filmmaker Aparna Sen at a protest against CAA and NRC in Kolkata on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Noted filmmaker Aparna Sen participated in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Thursday. Sen, along with other protestors, carried banners that read 'No CAA' and 'No NRC'.

"Ours is a sub-continent that has many languages, cultures and ethnicities. It is held together by a tenuous thread that is secularism. If that thread breaks, then the country breaks up," she told ANI. Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state and accused Amit Shah of acting more like a BJP leader than the Home Minister of the country.

"You (Amit Shah) are Home Minister of the country, not only a BJP leader. Please maintain peace in the country. You have not adhered to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' but 'sabke saath sarvanash' (devastation for all). Withdraw CAA and NRC or else I will see how you will implement it here," she had said while addressing a gathering here. Banerjee had said on Tuesday that ruling Trinamool Congress' slogan is "No CAB, no NRC in Bengal".

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country, including West Bengal, after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was cleared by the Parliament last week and became an Act after receiving presidential assent. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

